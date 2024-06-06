Williams Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 131,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,839% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,458 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.42. 3,884,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,433. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.