Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $150,794,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. The company had a trading volume of 596,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.87. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.