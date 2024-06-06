WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.81 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 17,117 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

The stock has a market cap of $270.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

