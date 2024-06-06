Wrapped Matic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.07 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $122.07 million and $29.86 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 167,999,372 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 173,806,844.82116544. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.72105198 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3302 active market(s) with $20,465,177.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

