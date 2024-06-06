Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 4,941 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 448,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yelp by 2,219.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.