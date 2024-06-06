Yost Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Yost Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies makes up about 5.9% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Colony Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 365,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 413,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EVLV stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

