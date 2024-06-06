Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 42,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 902,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,331. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.