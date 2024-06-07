108,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

