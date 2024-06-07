1,532 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after acquiring an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

