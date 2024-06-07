1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 424 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

