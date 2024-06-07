1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

