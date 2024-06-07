1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.5 %

TTE stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Company Profile



TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

