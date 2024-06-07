1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,922 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

