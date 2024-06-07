1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 23,140 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of Winnebago Industries worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.87.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

