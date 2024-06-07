23,112 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth grew its position in shares of EHang by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 3,902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 155,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

EHang Stock Down 0.9 %

EH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.06.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

EHang Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

