3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,066 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of 3M worth $147,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 270.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 5,636,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,167. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

