510,474 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,244,000. Elevance Health comprises 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Elevance Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,439,000 after buying an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after buying an additional 117,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.64.

ELV stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.39. 250,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

