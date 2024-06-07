5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Raised to C$7.50

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.01. 380,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,307. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.34. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$2.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.17.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $61,554. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

