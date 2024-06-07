7,119 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

