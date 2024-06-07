AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $82.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at AAR
Institutional Trading of AAR
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Down 2.8 %
AIR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.59. AAR has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AAR
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.