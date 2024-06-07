AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $82.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AAR

Insider Buying and Selling at AAR

Institutional Trading of AAR

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Down 2.8 %

AIR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.59. AAR has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.