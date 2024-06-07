ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.
ABM Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ABM opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.16.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
