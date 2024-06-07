ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $50.94. 986,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

See Also

