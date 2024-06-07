Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Acquires 100,000 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,744.97).
John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, John Schlederer bought 5,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$925.00 ($620.81).
- On Monday, May 6th, John Schlederer bought 241,403 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$44,659.56 ($29,972.86).
Academies Australasia Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Academies Australasia Group Company Profile
Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.
