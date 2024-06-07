Acala Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $109.01 million and $4.79 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00011893 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,100.32 or 0.99998851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00012620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00107060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004011 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10685624 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,299,375.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

