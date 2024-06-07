Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,991,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,622,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

