Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. Approximately 55 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

