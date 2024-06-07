Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.82

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.82 and traded as low as $18.64. Adecco Group shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 12,907 shares trading hands.

Adecco Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

About Adecco Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.8351 dividend. This is an increase from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

