Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.