Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 338,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 52,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,332,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 162,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,799,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,648,000 after buying an additional 533,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. 44,740,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,078,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.