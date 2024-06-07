AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,900 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

Light & Wonder Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LNW traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,057. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average is $90.71.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

