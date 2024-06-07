AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Eagle Materials stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.54. 236,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.97. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

