AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $421,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,938,000 after buying an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after buying an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humana by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after buying an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.80. 875,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,832. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

