AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $441,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.