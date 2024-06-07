AdvisorShares Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,746. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,096 shares of company stock worth $314,659,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.