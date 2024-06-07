AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.82. 5,994,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average is $161.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares in the company, valued at $112,548,491,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $32,058,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 684,268,550 shares in the company, valued at $112,548,491,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,664,957 shares of company stock worth $1,088,812,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.