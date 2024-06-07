AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 641 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,290. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

