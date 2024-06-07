AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.73. 283,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,763. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.97 and its 200 day moving average is $350.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $229.44 and a 1 year high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

