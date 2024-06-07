ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.08

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and traded as high as $50.00. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV Stock Down 0.9 %

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.3185 per share. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.