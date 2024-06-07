Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99,670 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $555,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.05. 206,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

