Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.10

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 729206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.09).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
