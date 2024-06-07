Aion Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $190.67 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00080509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011561 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000075 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

