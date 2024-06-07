Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.39.

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE AC opened at C$18.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

