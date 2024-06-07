Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 78,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 574,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,005,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after buying an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

