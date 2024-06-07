Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$786,433.60 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Scott Kyle Parsons sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.13, for a total value of C$786,433.60.

AGI traded down C$1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.55.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

