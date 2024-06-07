Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Alaska Air Group worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 71,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

