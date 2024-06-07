Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $177.87 and last traded at $176.82. 3,507,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 29,159,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 33.7% during the third quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

