Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Stake Boosted by Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,662 shares during the period. Alvotech accounts for approximately 5.4% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 100.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,278,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,450,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after buying an additional 407,391 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of Alvotech stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 75,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,557. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alvotech from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Alvotech Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

