Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) was up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 67,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Amarc Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

