AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 139,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. AMERCO has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $68.29.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

