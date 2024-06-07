AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
AMERCO Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 139,500 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. AMERCO has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $68.29.
About AMERCO
