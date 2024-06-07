American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. 37,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,286. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.72%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

